CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,022,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,187 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO opened at $24.85 on Monday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

