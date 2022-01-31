Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $189.56 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

