Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 320 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after purchasing an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,192,000. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.26.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $123.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.71 and a beta of 1.21. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,932 shares of company stock valued at $33,042,396. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

