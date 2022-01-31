Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 257 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Cintas by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas stock opened at $386.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $317.46 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $422.44 and its 200 day moving average is $410.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.78.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.