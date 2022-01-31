Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,991 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 54,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 298,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 533.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,075,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,779,000 after acquiring an additional 99,887 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.24 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

