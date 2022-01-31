Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 981,624 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,235,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of BOX by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $379,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,609,491. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

