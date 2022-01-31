Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 407,757 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 4.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $398,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock opened at $121.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

