Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,886 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $20,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CIT Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 128,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CIT Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in CIT Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 225,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CIT Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CIT Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NYSE CIT opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $56.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72.

In other news, EVP Wahida Plummer sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $31,569.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Fawcett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.