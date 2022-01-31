Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP):

1/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $225.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $235.00 to $213.00.

1/27/2022 – Automatic Data Processing had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $242.00 to $220.00.

12/21/2021 – Automatic Data Processing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADP's shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to consecutive earnings and revenue beat in the past three quarters. The company continues to enjoy a dominant position in the human capital management market through strategic buyouts like Celergo, WorkMarket, Global Cash Card and The Marcus Buckingham Company. It has a strong business model, high recurring revenues, good margins, robust client retention and low capital expenditure. Further, it continues to innovate, improve operations and invest in its ongoing transformation efforts. On the flip side, ADP faces significant competition in each of its product lines. Failure to remain technologically updated might reduce the demand for its solutions and services. Rising expenses due to investment in transformation efforts remains a concern. High debt remains a concern.”

ADP stock opened at $199.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.24 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock valued at $28,959,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

