KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA stock opened at $366.65 on Monday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $370.49.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

