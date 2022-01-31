Aviva PLC Invests $1.60 Million in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson stock opened at $54.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.94 and a 52 week high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

DCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

