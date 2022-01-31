Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,334 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after purchasing an additional 324,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,137,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,466 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $50,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $558,403.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 506,728 shares of company stock valued at $25,720,379. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

