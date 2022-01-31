California Public Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 78,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 56,055 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent-A-Center has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.