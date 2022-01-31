MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,457 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MacroGenics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 315,629 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 273.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX opened at $11.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $727.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.06. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.88.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

