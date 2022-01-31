Bank of America Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $52.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

INTC opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

