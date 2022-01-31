Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Industries stock opened at $51.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.37. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.78%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

