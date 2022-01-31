Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,836,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,971,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 106,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $57,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 5,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $9.37 on Monday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.80. The company has a market cap of $212.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

