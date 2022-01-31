-$0.24 EPS Expected for MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) to post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.71). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MiNK Therapeutics.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INKT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NASDAQ:INKT opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42. MiNK Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $22.16.

