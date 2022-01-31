Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 381,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $20,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $49.47 on Monday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

