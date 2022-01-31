Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,310,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 291,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $41,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBA. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 52.7% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA stock opened at $31.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $34.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -829.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.