Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 192,888 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 529,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,888 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Criteo were worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its position in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 716.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after acquiring an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $32.61 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $46.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

