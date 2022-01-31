ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

NYSE ATIP opened at $3.02 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.12.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,156,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

