Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 3,373 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 367.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the third quarter worth $34,747,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS during the second quarter worth $30,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 547.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,122,000 after buying an additional 269,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of WNS by 73.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,330,000 after buying an additional 188,362 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $83.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.49. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

