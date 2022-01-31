Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 33,115 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,115 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CENX stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $581.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.