Piper Sandler Cuts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $163.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $173.00 to $163.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teradyne’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.68.

TER stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 7.53%.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $389,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,971,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,578,000 after buying an additional 194,202 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 112.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,177,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

