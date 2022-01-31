Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $176,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,647,000 after acquiring an additional 146,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avalara by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,882,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,637,000 after acquiring an additional 42,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after acquiring an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,904,000 after buying an additional 241,773 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total value of $141,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,302 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,157. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $103.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.18 and a beta of 0.72. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

Avalara Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.