Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,054,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $170,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,996,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,228,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,546,000 after purchasing an additional 535,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Scientific Games by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,494,000 after purchasing an additional 720,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $54.83 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.93.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

