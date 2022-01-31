Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $163,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $493.12 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $415.24 and its 200-day moving average is $431.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.