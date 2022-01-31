BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the December 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 54.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBQ stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. BBQ has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $149.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. BBQ had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $55.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that BBQ will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

