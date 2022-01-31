FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ASET opened at $33.18 on Monday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.
