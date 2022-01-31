FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Down 48.3% in January

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ASET opened at $33.18 on Monday. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASET. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter worth $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

