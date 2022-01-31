Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $158,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.