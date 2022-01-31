Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after acquiring an additional 75,416 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at $373,567,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,201,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,524,000 after buying an additional 100,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $271.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $236.10 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.80 and a 200-day moving average of $270.33. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 37.46%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

