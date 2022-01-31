Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Livent by 17.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 42.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,861 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3,501.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 225,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 219,470 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the third quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.