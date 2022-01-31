Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EYE opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $65.92.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $518.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.70 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

