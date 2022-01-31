Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,905,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $515.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.90.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $319.17 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $348.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.11.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.