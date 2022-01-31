Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 43 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 174,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 39,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NVR by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in NVR by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,206.97 on Monday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,330.00 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5,574.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5,230.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,825.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,252.40.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

