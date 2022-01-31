Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,703,000 after acquiring an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 652,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,104,000 after acquiring an additional 33,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $199.50 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

