Short Interest in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Drops By 27.0%

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 424,600 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 581,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $82,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,507 shares of company stock worth $511,660. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,869,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,985,000 after purchasing an additional 64,524 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,028,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 998,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,485,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,528,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STC opened at $69.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

