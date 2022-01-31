Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after buying an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

