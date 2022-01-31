Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NLSN opened at $18.30 on Monday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

