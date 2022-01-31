Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,390 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,836,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,663,000 after purchasing an additional 570,208 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after buying an additional 789,643 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,786 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,073,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,957,000 after buying an additional 563,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

SMFG stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

