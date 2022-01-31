Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after acquiring an additional 171,315 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $83.75 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $982,499 over the last three months. 4.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.