Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $951,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,886,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 113.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,774,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,335,000 after buying an additional 4,125,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,510,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,207,000 after buying an additional 354,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

