US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. FMR LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 32.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at about $2,356,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $228.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.28 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $233.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.