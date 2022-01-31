BlackRock Inc. Sells 148,034 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,461,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,034 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.17% of Hibbett Sports worth $174,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 731.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9,265.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $814.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.05. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

