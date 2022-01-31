Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 485.8% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $50.48 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

