Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,225,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $790,339,000 after acquiring an additional 531,958 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after acquiring an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,055,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,849,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.17.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $188.16 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.19 and a 1 year high of $224.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

