Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 757,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,988,000 after buying an additional 87,334 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 43,842 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,346 shares of company stock valued at $18,595,725. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $262.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $61.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.19.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.