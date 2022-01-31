Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CONE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $89.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

