$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 633.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Inotiv stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a P/E ratio of -153.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. Inotiv has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inotiv by 1,797.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,963,000 after buying an additional 602,245 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inotiv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.